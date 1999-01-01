No Ph.D. Day for Nexus 2016

There will be no Ph.D. Day at Nexus 2016 in Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain.

We are now organising a dedicated Nexus Ph.D. Day for 2017, with a poster session and a publication, in order to give recent Ph.Ds and current Ph.D. candidates an opportunity to share and publish the results of their research. The event will probably take place in Milan, under the direction of Prof. Michela Rossi, with Kim Williams and Sylvie Duvernoy coordinating the publication.

Details will be announced as plans develop.