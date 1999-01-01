Nexus 2016 Logo Competition

Nexus 2016 Logo Design Competition

The 2016 edition of the Nexus conference on architecture and mathematics included a competition for the logo. The conference logo will appear on the website, on all printed announcements and posters concerning the conference, and on all conference material, and a special webpage on the conference website will provide space for the winning designer to explain the concept and process behind the creation of the logo. The winning logo will also appear on the covers of the Nexus Network Journal containing the papers presented at the cnference.

The competition description stated the following:

The logo should capture the "nexus" of architecture and mathematics, the interdisciplinary subject of the Nexus conferences. References to the conference venue in the city of Milan are also appreciated. Designers should remember that the logo design should be meaningful at a variety of scales, from full-size to thumbnail, and that it will be used on the cover of a future issue of the Nexus Network Journal (about 12 cm x 12 cm, or 5 x 5 in), and will appear online as well. Scaling the image up and down during the design phase will help the designer be sure that the logo is readable in all formats.

The Winning Design for the Nexus 2016 Logo Competition (click on the image for more details)

Winning design by Vincenzo Fresta

2016 Honorable Mentions (click on the images for more details)

Design by Maryam Doroudian

Design by Laimute Varkalaite

Nexus 2016 Logo Design Competition submissions (click on the images for more details)

Albert Samper (Spain) Valeria Croce (Italy) Paolo Croce and Giammarco Montalbano (Italy) Eduardo Villela (Spain) Antonia Redondo Buitrago (Spain) Maycon Sedrez (Brazil) Shaw Hong Ser (Thailand) Mark Reynolds (USA) Sarah Masnour (Egypt) Zukhairi Ahmad Zabri (Malaysia) Zukhairi Ahmad Zabri (Malaysia) Enrique Rabasa (Spain) Corina Nani (Romania) Franceso di Paola and Pietro Pedone (Italy) Mehmet Inceoglu Amol Saraf

Past Nexus Conference logos