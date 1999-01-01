NNJ impact factor

Good news for the NNJ: our 2012 impact factor was .079. It nearly doubled in 2013. The newly released impact factor for 2014 remains high, 0.143 !! Congratulations to all NNJ authors for their valuable contributions to our journal.

One of the databases hosting this information is SCImago Journal and Country Rank.

For SCImago NNJ was ranked "Q2" in the category of "Architecture" for 2014 (no. 22 out of 83 journals), and "Q1" in the category of Visual and Performing Arts (38 out of 388). Click on the link to see more:

http://www.scimagojr.com/journalrank.php?category=2216