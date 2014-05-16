Submissions to the Nexus Network Journal

Our new online platform for articles submission is operative as of Friday, 16 May 2014.

The Nexus Network Journal, in collaboration with Springer, our publishing partner, has implementing the new Editorial Manager for our journal. EM will allow us to receive submissions, assess proposals and assign reviewers in an efficient and timely manner.

To make your submission, please go the Nexus Network Journal Editorial Manager,

There you will find information about the NNJ, instructions for authors, an author tutorial and other information. You will need to register to create a username and password before submitting.

We look forward to receiving your submission!