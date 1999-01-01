NNJ vol. 13 now open access on the Springer platform

At the Nexus Network Journal, co-published by Kim Williams Books and Birkhäuser, we care about making sure that the research published in our journal is as widely circulated as possible. That is why we have a policy of restricting material to subscribers only for a short time, and releasing earlier articles to all interested readers. I am pleased to say that as of now, all material from vols. 1 to 13 is now open access.

Please visit the NNJ on the Springer platform at:

http://www.springer.com/birkhauser/mathematics/journal/4

and browse these 13 volumes to find the articles that most interest you. You can search by keywords or authors, or visit the Tables of Contents. You can also sign up for the "Table of Contents Alert" so that you'll receive an email from Springer each time a new issue of the NNJ appears. Happy reading!