Call for Papers: Shell and Tension Structures

Deadline is 1 June 2016!!!

The Nexus Network Journal is pleased to announce the Call for Papers for an upcoming issue of dedicated to

Shell and Tensions Structures: Structure, Aesthetics, and Mathematics

The issue will be guest edited by This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The deadline for submissions of papers is 1 June 2016. The Call for Papers can be downloaded at: CPF-Shell-Tension-Structures.pdf

This Call for Papers can also be accessed from the NNJ homepage, https://www.nexusjournal.com.

I hope you'll forward this message to colleagues and friends you know are interesting, and we look forward to receiving many submissions.