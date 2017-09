NNJ Impact Factor for 2016

Fantastic news for the NNJ: The impact factor (IF) for 2016 is 0.488, more than triple the 2015 impact factor of 0.157!

We now have an h-index of 9, up from last year's value of 8.

Congratulations to all NNJ authors for their valuable contributions to our journal, and thank you to all of our peer reviewers who generously donate their time and expertise to keep our level of scholarship the highest possible.

See the NNJ on SciMago and on the Springer website.