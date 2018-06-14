Nexus 2018 Pisa Call for Proposals

The Nexus Network Journal is pleased to publish the Call for Presentation Proposals

Nexus 2018: Relationships Between Architecture and Mathematics

11-14 June 2018
Pisa, Italy

hosted by

DESTeC – University of Pisa
and
Kim Williams Books

The 12th international, interdisciplinary conference “Nexus 2018: Relationships Between Architecture and Mathematics” will take place 11-14 June 2018 in Pisa, Italy, hosted by the Department of Engineering of Energy, Systems, Territory and Construction (DESTeC) of the University of Pisa and Kim Williams Books..

This important meeting is the 12th conference in the Nexus series, following those in 1996 (Fucecchio, Florence, Italy), 1998 (Mantua, Italy), 2000 (Ferrara, Italy), 2002 (Óbidos, Portugal), 2004 (Mexico City), 2006 (Genoa, Italy), 2008 (San Diego, USA), 2010 (Porto, Portugal), 2012 (Milan, Italy) , 2014 (Ankara, Turkey) and 2016 (Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain).

Download the Call for Presentation Proposals as a PDF

The Nexus conferences are dedicated to explorations of the relationships between architecture and mathematics through a broad panorama of topics. Over the years since the Nexus conferences began in 1996, conference participants have presented studies of buildings both large and small, as well as entire cities and neighbourhoods, designed by great architects of the past such as Leon Battista Alberti and Andrea Palladio, and by modern masters such as Xenakis, Le Corbusier, Frei Otto and Frank Lloyd Wright, and contemporary architects such as Anna Bofill and Greg Lynn. These works are studied from the viewpoint of mathematical notions: symmetry, descriptive and projective geometry, proportion, statics, grammars, computer science, topology, algebra, fractals, and many more.

SPECIAL NOTE FOR PH.D. CANDIDATES AND RECENT PH.D. GRADUATES
If you are currently enrolled in a Ph.D. program or have received your Ph.D. within the two years before the conference (2016-2018), do not submit an abstract.
Please see the CALL FOR PRESENTATION PROPOSALS FOR THE NEXUS 2018 PH.D. DAY.

Download the Call for Presentations Proposals as a PDF

 

SELECTION PROCESS

Speakers at the Nexus 2018 conference will be selected by the Scientific Committee on the basis of abstracts submitted in response to the present call for proposals. Acceptance will be based on the originality of topic, rigour of research and clarity of presentation.

Abstracts will be accepted either for presentation in the form of a 40-minute talk, or for presentation in the form of a poster on display for the entire duration of the conference.

All accepted abstracts (talks and posters) will be collected in a book published by Kim Williams Books that will be distributed during the conference itself.

Following their presentation at the conference, a limited number of the accepted abstracts will be invited to develop their work into full research papers for publication in the Nexus Network Journal. The selection will be made by the Scientific Committee on the basis of the presentations at the conference.

The following conditions apply:

  • Submission of an abstract is not a guarantee of acceptance at the conference or of publication in the Nexus Network Journal.
  • Papers that have been presented at other meetings and/or previously published as chapters of books or as journal articles will not be considered.
  • Papers submitted by Ph.D. candidates or those who have received their Ph.D. within the previous two years (2016-2018) will not be considered (see the CALL FOR PRESENTATION PROPOSALS FOR THE NEXUS 2018 PH.D. DAY).
  • The author submitting an abstract automatically grants his permission for that abstract to circulate among members of the Scientific Committee. The conference chairs guarantee that the abstract will not be used for any purpose other than review and selection.
  • Authors of accepted abstracts must guarantee their participation at the conference.
  • Authors of accepted abstracts are expected to cover their own travel expenses to the conference venue and pay the reduced conference participation fee.
  • Publication of the accepted abstract in the conference book is contingent on payment of the reduced conference participation fee by the established date (see Working Schedule below).
  • After acceptance authors will be expected to re-format their abstracts for publication as instructed.
  • No abstract accepted for the conference and published in the book will be eligible for selection for publication in the Nexus Network Journal unless the author is present at the conference to present the work in person.

 

 

WHAT TO SUBMIT

  • Cover sheet. Please include a cover sheet with the following information:
  • Full name and surname
  • title or profession (Professor, Doctor, Architect, Independent Scholar, etc.)
  • affiliation (if applicable)
  • physical mailing address,
  • e-mail address,
  • title of proposed presentation
  • category of research (see below)
  • 5 keywords (refer to the submission guidelines of the Nexus Network Journal for a list of suggested keywords https://www.nexusjournal.com/for-authors/keyword.html)
  • Abstracts in English, no more than 1600 words and 2 pages (DIN/A4) of images. The abstract should comprise the following sections: Introduction (ca. 150 words); The Research (ca. 1300 words); Conclusion (ca. 150 words); References (no more than 10).
  • Curriculum vitae. BE BRIEF: no more than 1 page, including significant publications.

WHERE TO SUBMIT

Submissions are to be sent via e-mail to the Secretary of the Scientific Committee at this address This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

WHEN TO SUBMIT

Submissions will be accepted from 1 September 2017 to 30 October 2017. No abstracts will be acknowledged before 1 September or accepted after 30 October, unless an extension of the deadline is specifically announced.

CATEGORIES:

The following categories of research are intended to facilitate the review work of the Scientific Committee. Please indicate the category that you believe best describes your research:

  • Design theory: mathematics as a design tool;
  • Design analysis: mathematics used to analyse an existing monument or site;
  • Geometry: Applications of geometry (descriptive, projective, fractal, etc.) to architecture;
  • Rule-based Design: Shape grammars; parametric design;
  • Representation of architecture: perspective; modelling;
  • Structures: architectural engineering application; statics related to form;
  • Computer applications: morphogenesis, digital fabrication, virtual reality;
  • Didactics: methods, approaches and projects in the classroom, at all levels of education;
  • Other ___ (please provide at least 2 keywords if your work does not fall easily into one of the above categories).

CONFERENCE WORKING SCHEDULE

  • The schedule for submissions, selections, and the preparation of the final presentations is:
  • 30 October 2017 | Deadline for submission of abstracts.
  • 7 January 2018 | Notification of acceptance of abstracts.
  • 28 February 2018 | Deadline for submission for final, correctly formatted abstracts for publication.
  • 30 March 2018 | Deadline for payment of reduced registration fee in order to have the abstract published in the proceedings.
  • 11-14 June 2018 | Conference in Pisa.
  • 1 October 2018 | Deadline for submission of final papers selected for publication in Nexus Network Journal.
  • 2019 | Publication of selected papers in the Nexus Network Journal.

 

  • SCIENTIFIC COMMITTEE
    Kim Williams
    Chair
    Kim Williams Books
    Editor-in-Chief of Nexus Network Journal
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.     		 Marco Giorgio Bevilacqua
    Chair
    DESTeC, University of Pisa
    Pisa, Italy
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Sylvie Duvernoy
    Secretary
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    Kenza Boussora
    Laboratoire Ville, Architecture et Patrimoine
    Ecole Polytechnique d’Architecture et d’Urbanisme
    Alger, Algeria
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.    		 Ahmed Elkahateeb
    Department of ArchitectureFaculty of Engineering
    Ain Shams University
    Cairo, Egypt
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.     		 Alessandra Capanna
    Dipartimento di Architettura e Progetto
    Università Roma “La Sapienza”
    Rome, Italy
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Hooman Koliji
    School of Architecture, Planning & Preservation
    University of Maryland
    College Park, USA
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Cornelie Leopold
    Fachbereich Architektur
    Technische Universität Kaiserslautern
    Kaiserslautern, Germany
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    José Calvo López
    Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura y Edificación
    Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena
    Cartagena, Spain
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Anna Marotta
    DAD -Dipartimento di Architettura e Design
    Politecnico di Torino
    Turin, Italy
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Michael Ostwald
    School of Architecture and Built Environment
    University of Newcastle
    Newcastle, Australia
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Mine Özkar
    Mimarlık Bölümü Taşkışla
    Mimarlık Fakültesi
    Istanbul Teknik Üniversitesi
    Taksim-Istanbul, Turkey
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Antonia Redondo Buitrago
    Departamento de Matematicas
    I.E.S. Bachiller Sabuco
    Albacete, Spain
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Michela Rossi
    Dipartimento di Design
    Politecnico di Milano
    Milan, Italy
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Roberta Spallone
    DAD -Dipartimento di Architettura e Design
    Politecnico di Torino
    Turin, Italy
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Stephen R. Wassell
    Professor of Mathematics
    American University of Malta
    Bormla, Malta
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    João Pedro Xavier
    Faculty of Architecture and Urban Planning
    University of Porto
    Porto, Portugal
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

    Maria Zack
    Mathematical, Information and Computer Sciences
    Point Loma Nazarene University
    San Diego, CA, USA
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
ORGANIZING COMMITTEE

Marco Giorgio Bevilacqua

DESTeC
University of Pisa

Stefania Landi

DESTeC
University of Pisa

Lucia Giorgetti

DESTeC
University of Pisa

Alessandro Ariel Terranova

DESTeC
University of Pisa