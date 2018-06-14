Nexus 2018 Pisa Call for Proposals

The Nexus Network Journal is pleased to publish the Call for Presentation Proposals

Nexus 2018: Relationships Between Architecture and Mathematics

11-14 June 2018

Pisa, Italy

hosted by

DESTeC – University of Pisa

and

Kim Williams Books

The 12th international, interdisciplinary conference “Nexus 2018: Relationships Between Architecture and Mathematics” will take place 11-14 June 2018 in Pisa, Italy, hosted by the Department of Engineering of Energy, Systems, Territory and Construction (DESTeC) of the University of Pisa and Kim Williams Books..

This important meeting is the 12th conference in the Nexus series, following those in 1996 (Fucecchio, Florence, Italy), 1998 (Mantua, Italy), 2000 (Ferrara, Italy), 2002 (Óbidos, Portugal), 2004 (Mexico City), 2006 (Genoa, Italy), 2008 (San Diego, USA), 2010 (Porto, Portugal), 2012 (Milan, Italy) , 2014 (Ankara, Turkey) and 2016 (Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain).

Download the Call for Presentation Proposals as a PDF

The Nexus conferences are dedicated to explorations of the relationships between architecture and mathematics through a broad panorama of topics. Over the years since the Nexus conferences began in 1996, conference participants have presented studies of buildings both large and small, as well as entire cities and neighbourhoods, designed by great architects of the past such as Leon Battista Alberti and Andrea Palladio, and by modern masters such as Xenakis, Le Corbusier, Frei Otto and Frank Lloyd Wright, and contemporary architects such as Anna Bofill and Greg Lynn. These works are studied from the viewpoint of mathematical notions: symmetry, descriptive and projective geometry, proportion, statics, grammars, computer science, topology, algebra, fractals, and many more.

SPECIAL NOTE FOR PH.D. CANDIDATES AND RECENT PH.D. GRADUATES

If you are currently enrolled in a Ph.D. program or have received your Ph.D. within the two years before the conference (2016-2018), do not submit an abstract.

Please see the CALL FOR PRESENTATION PROPOSALS FOR THE NEXUS 2018 PH.D. DAY.

SELECTION PROCESS

Speakers at the Nexus 2018 conference will be selected by the Scientific Committee on the basis of abstracts submitted in response to the present call for proposals. Acceptance will be based on the originality of topic, rigour of research and clarity of presentation.

Abstracts will be accepted either for presentation in the form of a 40-minute talk, or for presentation in the form of a poster on display for the entire duration of the conference.

All accepted abstracts (talks and posters) will be collected in a book published by Kim Williams Books that will be distributed during the conference itself.

Following their presentation at the conference, a limited number of the accepted abstracts will be invited to develop their work into full research papers for publication in the Nexus Network Journal. The selection will be made by the Scientific Committee on the basis of the presentations at the conference.

The following conditions apply:

Submission of an abstract is not a guarantee of acceptance at the conference or of publication in the Nexus Network Journal.

Papers that have been presented at other meetings and/or previously published as chapters of books or as journal articles will not be considered.

Papers submitted by Ph.D. candidates or those who have received their Ph.D. within the previous two years (2016-2018) will not be considered (see the CALL FOR PRESENTATION PROPOSALS FOR THE NEXUS 2018 PH.D. DAY ).

). The author submitting an abstract automatically grants his permission for that abstract to circulate among members of the Scientific Committee. The conference chairs guarantee that the abstract will not be used for any purpose other than review and selection.

Authors of accepted abstracts must guarantee their participation at the conference.

Authors of accepted abstracts are expected to cover their own travel expenses to the conference venue and pay the reduced conference participation fee.

Publication of the accepted abstract in the conference book is contingent on payment of the reduced conference participation fee by the established date (see Working Schedule below).

After acceptance authors will be expected to re-format their abstracts for publication as instructed.

No abstract accepted for the conference and published in the book will be eligible for selection for publication in the Nexus Network Journal unless the author is present at the conference to present the work in person.

WHAT TO SUBMIT

Cover sheet. Please include a cover sheet with the following information:

Full name and surname

title or profession (Professor, Doctor, Architect, Independent Scholar, etc.)

affiliation (if applicable)

physical mailing address,

e-mail address,

title of proposed presentation

category of research (see below)

5 keywords (refer to the submission guidelines of the Nexus Network Journal for a list of suggested keywords https://www.nexusjournal.com/for-authors/keyword.html

Abstracts in English, no more than 1600 words and 2 pages (DIN/A4) of images. The abstract should comprise the following sections: Introduction (ca. 150 words); The Research (ca. 1300 words); Conclusion (ca. 150 words); References (no more than 10).

Curriculum vitae. BE BRIEF: no more than 1 page, including significant publications.

WHERE TO SUBMIT

Submissions are to be sent via e-mail to the Secretary of the Scientific Committee

WHEN TO SUBMIT

Submissions will be accepted from 1 September 2017 to 30 October 2017. No abstracts will be acknowledged before 1 September or accepted after 30 October, unless an extension of the deadline is specifically announced.

CATEGORIES:

The following categories of research are intended to facilitate the review work of the Scientific Committee. Please indicate the category that you believe best describes your research:

Design theory: mathematics as a design tool;

Design analysis: mathematics used to analyse an existing monument or site;

Geometry: Applications of geometry (descriptive, projective, fractal, etc.) to architecture;

Rule-based Design: Shape grammars; parametric design;

Representation of architecture: perspective; modelling;

Structures: architectural engineering application; statics related to form;

Computer applications: morphogenesis, digital fabrication, virtual reality;

Didactics: methods, approaches and projects in the classroom, at all levels of education;

Other ___ (please provide at least 2 keywords if your work does not fall easily into one of the above categories).

CONFERENCE WORKING SCHEDULE

The schedule for submissions, selections, and the preparation of the final presentations is:

30 October 2017 | Deadline for submission of abstracts.

7 January 2018 | Notification of acceptance of abstracts.

28 February 2018 | Deadline for submission for final, correctly formatted abstracts for publication.

30 March 2018 | Deadline for payment of reduced registration fee in order to have the abstract published in the proceedings.

11-14 June 2018 | Conference in Pisa .

. 1 October 2018 | Deadline for submission of final papers selected for publication in Nexus Network Journal.

2019 | Publication of selected papers in the Nexus Network Journal.

SCIENTIFIC COMMITTEE Kim Williams

Chair

Kim Williams Books

Editor-in-Chief of Nexus Network Journal

Marco Giorgio Bevilacqua

Chair

DESTeC, University of Pisa

Pisa, Italy

Sylvie Duvernoy

Secretary

Kenza Boussora

Laboratoire Ville, Architecture et Patrimoine

Ecole Polytechnique d’Architecture et d’Urbanisme

Alger, Algeria

Ahmed Elkahateeb

Department of ArchitectureFaculty of Engineering

Ain Shams University

Cairo, Egypt

Alessandra Capanna

Dipartimento di Architettura e Progetto

Università Roma “La Sapienza”

Rome, Italy

Hooman Koliji

School of Architecture, Planning & Preservation

University of Maryland

College Park, USA

Cornelie Leopold

Fachbereich Architektur

Technische Universität Kaiserslautern

Kaiserslautern, Germany

José Calvo López

Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura y Edificación

Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena

Cartagena, Spain

Anna Marotta

DAD -Dipartimento di Architettura e Design

Politecnico di Torino

Turin, Italy

Michael Ostwald

School of Architecture and Built Environment

University of Newcastle

Newcastle, Australia

Mine Özkar

Mimarlık Bölümü Taşkışla

Mimarlık Fakültesi

Istanbul Teknik Üniversitesi

Taksim-Istanbul, Turkey

Antonia Redondo Buitrago

Departamento de Matematicas

I.E.S. Bachiller Sabuco

Albacete, Spain

Michela Rossi

Dipartimento di Design

Politecnico di Milano

Milan, Italy

Roberta Spallone

DAD -Dipartimento di Architettura e Design

Politecnico di Torino

Turin, Italy

Stephen R. Wassell

Professor of Mathematics

American University of Malta

Bormla, Malta

João Pedro Xavier

Faculty of Architecture and Urban Planning

University of Porto

Porto, Portugal

Maria Zack

Mathematical, Information and Computer Sciences

Point Loma Nazarene University

San Diego, CA, USA

