Nexus 2018 Pisa Call for Ph.D. Day

The Nexus Network Journal is pleased to publish the Call for Ph.D. Day Proposals

Nexus 2018: Relationships Between Architecture and Mathematics

Ph.D. Day

14 June 2018

Pisa, Italy

hosted by

DESTeC – University of Pisa

and

Kim Williams Books

The 12th edition of the international, interdisciplinary conference series Nexus: Relationship between Architecture and Mathematics, to be held 11-14 June 2018 in Pisa, Italy, will comprise a workshop especially dedicated to the research of Ph.D. candidates and those who have received their Ph.D. during the biennium 2016-2018, to take place on the last day of the conference, 14 June 2018.

Download the Call for Ph.D. Day Proposals as a PDF

The Ph.D Day will be an international and multi-disciplinary meeting for Ph.D. students involved in scientific research connected to the theme of the Nexus conference: the relationships between architecture and mathematics.

The aim is to promote didactic and research exchanges and interactions between various schools and doctoral students from different countries, to give Ph.D. students the opportunity to present their work to an international academic community and to allow participants to see their work published. In parallel with the poster session of the conference, another special poster session will be specifically dedicated to the presentation of Ph.D. theses and Ph.D. research in progress.

Accepted abstracts will be published in a book by Kim Williams books, to be distributed at the moment of the conference.

WHO CAN SUBMIT

Students who are currently enrolled in Ph.D. programs, and Ph.D. degree holders who have earned their degree in the past 2 academic years (2016-2018).

WHAT TO SUBMIT

Students are invited to submit an abstract of their research (6000-8000 characters with no more than 1-2 images) to the Scientific Committee for review and selection. The abstract should include a cover sheet with:

the candidate’s full name and surname

contact information

D. program in which he/she is enrolled

title of research

keywords max. 5 (please, refer to the submission guidelines of the Nexus Network Journal for a list of suggested keywords https://www.nexusjournal.com/for-authors/keyword.html).

The following conditions apply:

The author submitting an abstract automatically grants his permission for that abstract to circulate among members of the Scientific Committee. The conference chairs guarantee that the abstract will not be used for any purpose other than review and selection.

Authors of accepted abstracts must guarantee their participation at the conference.

Authors of accepted abstracts are expected to cover their own travel expenses to the conference venue and pay the reduced conference participation fee.

Publication of the accepted abstract in the Ph.D. Day book is contingent on payment of the reduced conference participation fee by the established date (see Working Schedule below).

After acceptance authors will be expected to re-format their abstracts for publication as instructed.

No abstract accepted for the conference and published in the book will be eligible for selection for publication in the Nexus Network Journal unless the author is present at the conference to present the work in person.

There are no publication fees for publication in the Nexus Network Journal.

PH.D. DAY WORKING SCHEDULE

The schedule for submissions, selections, and the preparation of the final presentations is:

30 October 2017 | Deadline for submission of abstracts.

31 January 2018 | Notification of acceptance of abstracts.

28 February 2018 | Deadline for submission for final, correctly formatted abstracts for publication.

30 March 2018 | Deadline for payment of reduced registration fee in order to have the abstract published in the Ph.D. Day book..

11-13 June 2018 | Nexus 2018

14 June 2018 | Nexus 2018 Ph.D. Day.

IF YOUR ABSTRACT IS SELECTED

Ph.D. students will be asked to prepare a poster. Size, scheme and layout for the poster will be provided by the organization committee of the conference at a later moment. Printed posters must be brought by students on the first day of the conference in order to be pinned up.

All accepted abstracts will be collected in a Ph.D. Day book to be published by Kim Williams Books that will be distributed to the participants of the Conference. Authors of accepted abstracts may be asked to prepare a short oral presentation of their work.

WHERE TO SUBMIT

Abstracts in .doc or .pdf format should be sent to:

