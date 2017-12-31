Nexus 2018 Logo Competition

The Nexus Network Journal is pleased to publish the Call for Ph.D. Day Proposals

Nexus 2018: Relationships Between Architecture and Mathematics

Logo Design Competition

The 2018 edition of the “Nexus. Relationships Between Architecture and Mathematics” international conference on architecture and mathematics will include a competition for the logo. The conference logo will appear on the website, on all printed announcements and posters concerning the conference, and on all conference material. A special webpage on the conference website will provide space for the winning designer to explain the concept and process behind the creation of the logo. The logo will also appear on the cover of a future issue of the Nexus Network Journal. There is no monetary prize for the winning logo but the designer will receive credit whenever the logo appears.

Download the Logo Competition Guidelines as a PDF

The winning logo will be selected by the members of the Scientific Committee of the conference and will also appear on the covers of the publications containing the abstracts and posters and the Ph.D. Day presentations.

The logo should capture the "nexus" of architecture and mathematics, the interdisciplinary subject of the Nexus conferences. References to the conference venue in the city of Pisa are also appreciated.

Designers should remember that the logo design should be meaningful at a variety of scales, from full-size to thumbnail, and that it will be used on the cover of Conference Abstracts Volume and will appear online as well. Scaling the image up and down during the design phase will help the designer be sure that the logo is readable in all formats.

WHAT TO SUBMIT

Designers are asked to submit

the logo image (in *.TIFF or PDF), dimension 21x21 cm, resolution 300 dpi, RGB colour

A short description of the design concept (max 500 words)

A cover sheet including: the designer’s full name and surname contact information, including e-mail address Affiliation (if applicable)



DEADLINES

Logo proposals must be submitted by 31 December 2017.

The winner will be notified no later than 28 February 2018.

WHERE TO SUBMIT

Logo proposals should be sent to:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.