The website for the conference "Nexus 2018: Relationships Between Architecture and Mathematics" is now online at:
http://www.destec.unipi.it/nuovosito/en/nexus2018/
As the conference dates approach, the site will be updated to provide all the information you need.
You can find the Call for Presentation Proposals at:
http://www.destec.unipi.it/nuovosito/en/nexus2018/call-for-presentation-proposal
Don't miss the deadline for submissions: 30 October 2017!
Nexus 2018 website now online
