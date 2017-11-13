Nexus 2018 Pisa Deadline extended to 13 November

Deadline for submissions extended to Monday, 13 November 2017
The Nexus Network Journal is pleased to publish the Call for Presentation Proposals
Nexus 2018: Relationships Between Architecture and Mathematics
11-14 June 2018
Pisa, Italy
hosted by
DESTeC – University of Pisa
and
Kim Williams Books
The 12th international, interdisciplinary conference “Nexus 2018: Relationships Between Architecture and Mathematics” will take place 11-14 June 2018 in Pisa, Italy, hosted by the Department of Engineering of Energy, Systems, Territory and Construction (DESTeC) of the University of Pisa and Kim Williams Books..
This important meeting is the 12th conference in the Nexus series, following those in 1996 (Fucecchio, Florence, Italy), 1998 (Mantua, Italy), 2000 (Ferrara, Italy), 2002 (Óbidos, Portugal), 2004 (Mexico City), 2006 (Genoa, Italy), 2008 (San Diego, USA), 2010 (Porto, Portugal), 2012 (Milan, Italy) , 2014 (Ankara, Turkey) and 2016 (Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain).
Download the Call for Presentation Proposals as a PDF
The Nexus conferences are dedicated to explorations of the relationships between architecture and mathematics through a broad panorama of topics. Over the years since the Nexus conferences began in 1996, conference participants have presented studies of buildings both large and small, as well as entire cities and neighbourhoods, designed by great architects of the past such as Leon Battista Alberti and Andrea Palladio, and by modern masters such as Xenakis, Le Corbusier, Frei Otto and Frank Lloyd Wright, and contemporary architects such as Anna Bofill and Greg Lynn. These works are studied from the viewpoint of mathematical notions: symmetry, descriptive and projective geometry, proportion, statics, grammars, computer science, topology, algebra, fractals, and many more.
SPECIAL NOTE FOR PH.D. CANDIDATES AND RECENT PH.D. GRADUATES
If you are currently enrolled in a Ph.D. program or have received your Ph.D. within the two years before the conference (2016-2018), do not submit an abstract.
Please see the CALL FOR PRESENTATION PROPOSALS FOR THE NEXUS 2018 PH.D. DAY.
SELECTION PROCESS
Speakers at the Nexus 2018 conference will be selected by the Scientific Committee on the basis of abstracts submitted in response to the present call for proposals. Acceptance will be based on the originality of topic, rigour of research and clarity of presentation.
Abstracts will be accepted either for presentation in the form of a 40-minute talk, or for presentation in the form of a poster on display for the entire duration of the conference.
All accepted abstracts (talks and posters) will be collected in a book published by Kim Williams Books that will be distributed during the conference itself.
Following their presentation at the conference, a limited number of the accepted abstracts will be invited to develop their work into full research papers for publication in the Nexus Network Journal. The selection will be made by the Scientific Committee on the basis of the presentations at the conference.
The following conditions apply:
- Submission of an abstract is not a guarantee of acceptance at the conference or of publication in the Nexus Network Journal.
- Papers that have been presented at other meetings and/or previously published as chapters of books or as journal articles will not be considered.
- Papers submitted by Ph.D. candidates or those who have received their Ph.D. within the previous two years (2016-2018) will not be considered (see the CALL FOR PRESENTATION PROPOSALS FOR THE NEXUS 2018 PH.D. DAY).
- The author submitting an abstract automatically grants his permission for that abstract to circulate among members of the Scientific Committee. The conference chairs guarantee that the abstract will not be used for any purpose other than review and selection.
- Authors of accepted abstracts must guarantee their participation at the conference.
- Authors of accepted abstracts are expected to cover their own travel expenses to the conference venue and pay the reduced conference participation fee.
- Publication of the accepted abstract in the conference book is contingent on payment of the reduced conference participation fee by the established date (see Working Schedule below).
- After acceptance authors will be expected to re-format their abstracts for publication as instructed.
- No abstract accepted for the conference and published in the book will be eligible for selection for publication in the Nexus Network Journal unless the author is present at the conference to present the work in person.
WHAT TO SUBMIT
- Cover sheet. Please include a cover sheet with the following information:
- Full name and surname
- title or profession (Professor, Doctor, Architect, Independent Scholar, etc.)
- affiliation (if applicable)
- physical mailing address,
- e-mail address,
- title of proposed presentation
- category of research (see below)
- 5 keywords (refer to the submission guidelines of the Nexus Network Journal for a list of suggested keywords https://www.nexusjournal.com/for-authors/keyword.html)
- Abstracts in English, no more than 1600 words and 2 pages (DIN/A4) of images. The abstract should comprise the following sections: Introduction (ca. 150 words); The Research (ca. 1300 words); Conclusion (ca. 150 words); References (no more than 10).
- Curriculum vitae. BE BRIEF: no more than 1 page, including significant publications.
WHERE TO SUBMIT
Submissions are to be sent via e-mail to the Secretary of the Scientific Committee at this address This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
WHEN TO SUBMIT
Submissions will be accepted from 1 September 2017 to 30 October 2017. No abstracts will be acknowledged before 1 September or accepted after 30 October, unless an extension of the deadline is specifically announced.
CATEGORIES:
The following categories of research are intended to facilitate the review work of the Scientific Committee. Please indicate the category that you believe best describes your research:
- Design theory: mathematics as a design tool;
- Design analysis: mathematics used to analyse an existing monument or site;
- Geometry: Applications of geometry (descriptive, projective, fractal, etc.) to architecture;
- Rule-based Design: Shape grammars; parametric design;
- Representation of architecture: perspective; modelling;
- Structures: architectural engineering application; statics related to form;
- Computer applications: morphogenesis, digital fabrication, virtual reality;
- Didactics: methods, approaches and projects in the classroom, at all levels of education;
- Other ___ (please provide at least 2 keywords if your work does not fall easily into one of the above categories).
CONFERENCE WORKING SCHEDULE
- The schedule for submissions, selections, and the preparation of the final presentations is:
- 13 November 2017 | Deadline for submission of abstracts.
- 21 January 2018 | Notification of acceptance of abstracts.
- 15 March 2018 | Deadline for submission for final, correctly formatted abstracts for publication.
- 30 March 2018 | Deadline for payment of reduced registration fee in order to have the abstract published in the proceedings.
- 11-14 June 2018 | Conference in Pisa.
- 1 October 2018 | Deadline for submission of final papers selected for publication in Nexus Network Journal.
- 2019 | Publication of selected papers in the Nexus Network Journal.
SCIENTIFIC COMMITTEE Kim Williams
Chair
Kim Williams Books
Editor-in-Chief of Nexus Network Journal
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Marco Giorgio Bevilacqua
Chair
DESTeC, University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Sylvie Duvernoy
Secretary
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Kenza Boussora
Laboratoire Ville, Architecture et Patrimoine
Ecole Polytechnique d’Architecture et d’Urbanisme
Alger, Algeria
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Ahmed Elkahateeb
Department of ArchitectureFaculty of Engineering
Ain Shams University
Cairo, Egypt
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Alessandra Capanna
Dipartimento di Architettura e Progetto
Università Roma “La Sapienza”
Rome, Italy
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Hooman Koliji
School of Architecture, Planning & Preservation
University of Maryland
College Park, USA
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Cornelie Leopold
Fachbereich Architektur
Technische Universität Kaiserslautern
Kaiserslautern, Germany
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
José Calvo López
Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura y Edificación
Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena
Cartagena, Spain
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Anna Marotta
DAD -Dipartimento di Architettura e Design
Politecnico di Torino
Turin, Italy
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Michael Ostwald
School of Architecture and Built Environment
University of Newcastle
Newcastle, Australia
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Mine Özkar
Mimarlık Bölümü Taşkışla
Mimarlık Fakültesi
Istanbul Teknik Üniversitesi
Taksim-Istanbul, Turkey
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Antonia Redondo Buitrago
Departamento de Matematicas
I.E.S. Bachiller Sabuco
Albacete, Spain
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Michela Rossi
Dipartimento di Design
Politecnico di Milano
Milan, Italy
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Roberta Spallone
DAD -Dipartimento di Architettura e Design
Politecnico di Torino
Turin, Italy
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Stephen R. Wassell
Professor of Mathematics
American University of Malta
Bormla, Malta
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
João Pedro Xavier
Faculty of Architecture and Urban Planning
University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Maria Zack
Mathematical, Information and Computer Sciences
Point Loma Nazarene University
San Diego, CA, USA
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|ORGANIZING COMMITTEE
|
Marco Giorgio Bevilacqua
DESTeC
|
Stefania Landi
DESTeC
|
Lucia Giorgetti
DESTeC
|
Alessandro Ariel Terranova
DESTeC